Day 1834 Cashiers

At the playground called Village

Play. Took the grandkids there yesterday in freezing cold weather. We had a picnic then they played for at least an hour.

And I drew the playground.

Actually I was interested in the tree and the castle part of the playground.

Lamy Ef Eelskin Black stillman and birn.

Now back to my nap at home with my feet up on the coffee table wondering if I slept thru the same movie twice does it mean it’s boring or am I Tahred. Xoxoxo

Ps Mrs Maisel on Amazon IS keeping me awake. Watch her!! She’s awesome.