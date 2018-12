Always wondered why we don’t celebrate it. Yesterday I drew Lucy dog while she was patiently waiting for her mom and dad to go for a walk. She waited and waited. Watching and hoping. So patient.

Lamy Ef Eelskin Black Ink. Twister with Deartrementis document ink. Stillman and birn alpha

Babysitting the grandkids to day. Playground in Cashiers and pizza for lunch. Their parents are heading to the Baltimore to see the Christmas decorations. Later. Margaret. Xoxoxo