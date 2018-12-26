Day 1832 Merry Christmas

We made accordion coloring books yesterday. Well I made them. 😂One side was Christmas the other side they got to pick the subject.
Livie picked Paw Patrol and Henry Pokémon- his favorite characters.
- These are made out of one full sheet of paper no binding.
- Fold the paper in half the long way.
- Then fold the long folded paper into fourths.
- Open the paper up and cut the long fold 3/4 of the way to the last fold of the book.
- Refold it along what was the long fold.
- Then refold quarter folds to make your accordion book.
- Have fun drawing in it. 👍🏻
