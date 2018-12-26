Day 1832 Merry Christmas

We made accordion coloring books yesterday. Well I made them. 😂One side was Christmas the other side they got to pick the subject.

Livie picked Paw Patrol and Henry Pokémon- his favorite characters.

  1. These are made out of one full sheet of paper no binding.
  2. Fold the paper in half the long way.
  3. Then fold the long folded paper into fourths.
  4. Open the paper up and cut the long fold 3/4 of the way to the last fold of the book.
  5. Refold it along what was the long fold.
  6. Then refold quarter folds to make your accordion book.
  7. Have fun drawing in it. 👍🏻

Margaret in the mountains ready for a long winters nap. The 6:30 am wake up from gleeful giggles was a LONG time ago. Xoxoxox

