Day 1809 More Pepe’s Cafe

Pepe’s Cafe outdoor patio and bar. They also have another older section where we ate inside.

My wheezy gorp was back today so will make this short. First restaurant I have ever been in that you can pet a cat. Of course the car would probably make me sneeze since I am mildly allergic to them. Sad because I do like cats.

Charles Reid colors mostly M Graham or Holbein because it’s easy to rewet them unlike Daniel Smith. They are both made with honey which helps.

Lamy EF Eelskin Black Stillman and Birn Zeta.

Margaret back to lying around. Xoxoxo

Key West – Pepe’s Cafe outside restaurant and bar #keywest #pepescafe #islandlife #urbansketching #hyattresidenceclub #ink #stillmanandbirn #duval #foodie #restaurant #loveFL #postcardplaces #cntraveler #foodie #iamatraveler #staysaltyflorida

