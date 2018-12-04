Day 1810 One more trip to Hog Fish

Guess why those stickers are there? I still have a few more that I have yet to decide what to do with them. I like the idea of covering up boo boos with the stickers. I used gel medium to glue them on. Put a layer of wax paper over the stickers while they dried.

DO NOT USE your good brushes with gel medium. Like acrylic paint gel medium which is the base for acrylic paint will ruin your brushes especially if you leave them out. It’s hard to get all the gel medium/acrylic out of brushes. Sooner or later it kills them.

Margaret back to a new episode of Big Bang. What will we do when there are no more episodes?! Eeek. Xoxoxox

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Again…great work…. Useful into on gel. Have a super xmas…… Our last class Is this Wed. Dec. 5. There may not be a figure drawing class tomorrow. Joe will email us. Model may not be available. It’s late now & not email from him. I have lots to do anyway. Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10

