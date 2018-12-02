Day 1808 It’s Saturday

Back in the groove with Macy as model.
First break
Second break
Did a really good eye but somehow my phone makes the peacock blue nasty. Greys it out.
Eves charcoal the pipe fitter can draw!!
Al Beyer Oil
Bill Daniels oil on metal panel
George Dawney check out his website. He’s awesome. Conte I think. George is having a show at the Aiken Center for the Arts starting Thursday Dec 6 at 6 pm.
Drew Murphy 2×3′ acrylic
Tom Needham Watercolor quarter sheet
Dr Rich Klein oil
Dawn Beckering fairly large oil
Amy Lockhart Ness. Charcoal and pastel.
Fred’s large acrylic. He was off to a really fun start.
Margaret in the death throws of the UGA Bama game. Sigh. Xoxoxo guess we won’t be number 1
So fun to see what my Sat. class is doing. I particularly like yours. Alexis
