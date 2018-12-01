Day 1807 A quickie

My favorite restaurant Louie’s Backyard. I could eat there everyday if I could afford it. So delicious.Sitting out on the back porch enjoying the breezes off the gulf and a cosmo or two. Amazing lemon cheese cake. And I am not a cheese cake fan. Rock shrimp to die for. Tams quip of the day- Beware of deer aka bicycle riders. Hahahahaha

Iguana Chasing thru the bushes at the condo

Annoying the chickens for pics

What a handsome boy!! ❤️❤️❤️😎😎

The better to paint you sir!!

What if one of those roosters decided to chase me?! So far so good. I really just follow them around taking pics and or drawing them.

Margaret who got sidetracked even though I meant to post this this am. Oopsey. Better tomorrow I hope. It’s Saturday. You know what that means!! Xoxoxox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s