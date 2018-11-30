Day 180? something or other

Two Friends on Front Street. What a fun place. Chickens AND pigeons. What more could a bird nut like me ask for?! Loved the lady at the next table in her funky hat so I had to draw her. Jan and Tam are so patient with my incessant sketching.

A great place for lunch before we head to the Key West light house. Best thing was that frozen mango mojito. Yummmm. Too cold for one now but give it a chance we will be back up to 80 in a second. Two Friends has such a great menu full of pictures of old Key West that I took pics of it to share with you.

Yes it’s THE Tennessee Williams overdue notice and library card. Eekkk

Pres Truman and the US Navy on Key West

wouldnt a Ferry to Key West be fun?! Before the bridges and the Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West including a bridge aptly named the Seven Mile Bridge. Only 125 miles of road. So I wanted you to be able to see the prices. $1 for a hotel room. $2-4 for a ferry. Of course how much would that be now?!! $20-4o???

Anyway painted with Charles Reid colors Lamy EF Noodler Eelskin Black and Stillman and Birn Zeta sketchbook

Hugs. Bingeing Hallmark movies so I will get in the mood to decorate for Christmas. Anyone want to come over and help!? Xoxoxox

