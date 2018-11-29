Spent most of the afternoon trying to finish painting the Key West sketchbook. This is our third and final trip to Hog Fish Grill.
I decided it had to be our favorite restaurant since we ate there three times. Have to say their Hog Fish is divinely wonderful. My sister in law is quite fond of their lobster bisque but I opt for the hogfish salad with tiny bits of mango in it. Yummmm
I also painted this one. Our second trip to hogfish. Might need some yellow gel pen around the letters.
And another hogfish salad.
Decided to stick the stickers over a messed up figure in the sketch.
Hogfish has stickers all over it. Did you know you can peel them off and leave others behind?! I even left A Happy sticker from Pork Chop. A hogfish mango salad on another trip. I told you I like them.
A few more stickers from Key West Bite. It was too easy to peel those off and replace them with a Happy Sticker. Think it needs a yellow background don’t you?! Who knew you have to paint the sticker page?! Stickers are good for covering up messes. I couldn’t get all the Jolly Roger on the page this way so I started over. Had to cover up the mess right?!Colors used-Charles Reid colors in my Holbein palette.
A better picture of Kate Marie no shadows!! Hurrah. She’s also painted with my Charles Reid colors.
Now to finish her as well as get an entry done for the Georgia Watercolor Show Due Jan 4. 😵😵😵
Margaret who knows why she’s tired now. Xoxoxox I fell asleep in front of the tv. 😳🍁🍁🍁
One thought on “Day 1805 Hot off the Brush”
Dear Margaret, I look forward to your daily posts where they’re I hope to the same thing after getting control of the last few bits in using “WP”, ( #,****//< ! !" ) which I'm still learning. Making matters a little more challenging is that I had purchase a new set of graphic programs to replace those that no longer have support. Thank God me Irish genes from Belfast by way of Ulster never gives up ! As an aside, I prefer fish, chicken and seldom beef in that order. Being a Pisces I know the reason for my loving fish. At the moment the weather has turned bitter cold made worse by the rainy weather that chills one to the bone. I have redefined myself as an Urban Artist and not a Sketcher because I'm not able to get out in the field as much as I like where at times I use the pix I've taken as inspirational reference. Have you tried using the Derwent brand "INKTENSE" watercolor pencil ? For black ink sketching I use the water proof brands, LePen, COPIC Multiliner and PILOT. I have a pocket size self contained W&N professional watercolor kit that contains 12 half-pans, brush and water and cup. Very expensive but worth the price paid for by a painting I sold in the field. Enjoy your fish dinners ! Jim
