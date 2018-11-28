Hmm did I post this. That Skirt steak was DE LiC IousNess on a plate Melt in the mouth. Unbelievable. And the plaintains were crispy and sweet. I do love a good plantain. Too bad it’s 777 miles one way for another plate of this goodness.
Painted in Aiken today. On Yupo which is a kind of plastic. Quelle disaster but it was fun her neck is too short and too thick. Did u know I can just take a damp paper towel and wipe this off. But I think I will play with it some more. I already wiped her lips off. And I can wipe off her neck. Zip zip. Nothing sticks to Yupo.
But doesn’t it give great drips.
Ok back to sleep on the sofa. Zzzz.
One thought on “Day 1804 zzzz is what I feel like doing”
I love the drips and runs…agree about the neck, but I’m sure it’s easy to correct. A minor thing compared to the bodged up proportions I usually end up with in life drawing!
