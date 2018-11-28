Day 1804 zzzz is what I feel like doing

Hmm did I post this. That Skirt steak was DE LiC IousNess on a plate Melt in the mouth. Unbelievable. And the plaintains were crispy and sweet. I do love a good plantain. Too bad it’s 777 miles one way for another plate of this goodness.

Painted in Aiken today. On Yupo which is a kind of plastic. Quelle disaster but it was fun her neck is too short and too thick. Did u know I can just take a damp paper towel and wipe this off. But I think I will play with it some more. I already wiped her lips off. And I can wipe off her neck. Zip zip. Nothing sticks to Yupo.

But doesn’t it give great drips.

Ok back to sleep on the sofa. Zzzz.

One thought on “Day 1804 zzzz is what I feel like doing

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s