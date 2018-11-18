Day 1786 Key West Lighthouse

Key West Lighthouse

Right in the middle of town on Whitehead. One of the only lighthouses in a town. Raised to its present height in 1895 I think. I have postcards with details somewhere probably in my suitcase.

Before I added more ink after painting.

I experimented adding more ink to the trees after I painted it. The rooster was in the grounds just not in front of the light house like I drew him. Artistic license. Right. Built by General Meade of Gettysburg fame in the 1850s and Fort Meade.

From the back door of the light keepers cottage

Sketch on location. Forgot the porthole. Easy fix.

Like most lighthouses its been moved.

Used to be a fat light house til raised in 1895

From the keepers back window

and that’s all from the Florida turnpike near Miami.

Margaret xoxoxoxo heading to Orlando #urbansketching #chickens #chooks has #keywest #islandlife #keywestlight #fluid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #watercolor #painter #florida #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #charlesreid #food #restaurant #floridalife