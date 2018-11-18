Day 1786 Key West Lighthouse

Key West Lighthouse
Right in the middle of town on Whitehead. One of the only lighthouses in a town. Raised to its present height in 1895 I think. I have postcards with details somewhere probably in my suitcase.
I experimented adding more ink to the trees after I painted it. The rooster was in the grounds just not in front of the light house like I drew him. Artistic license. Right. Built by General Meade of Gettysburg fame in the 1850s and Fort Meade.
and that’s all from the Florida turnpike near Miami.
