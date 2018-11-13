Day 1791 Jans Boyfriend

We ate at B.O.’s Fish Wagon down on the harbor on Caroline St for lunch today.

From our 2015 trip.

They have the most awesome decorated truck which was right behind Jan. We teased her and made her blow him an air kiss which she good naturedly did.

The food is good in this junk pile of a restaurant literally made out of scrap found on the beach after hurricanes.

And the chickens were anxious for our handouts. I fed them all the yellow peppers from my salad.

Off to Draw and Drink at The Green Parrot.

Margaret xoxoxo

