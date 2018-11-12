Day 1790 Wasting Away

at the Hyatt Tiki Bar in a Key West. Tough life doing exactly what you want all day in paradise. My portable painter palette filled w Holbein m Graham and Daniel smith paint. . Fluid cp 140# a caran D’ache watercolor brush. Wonder where the other one is.

Still needs the sky. I like painting with the water brush but not the sky. Way too demanding for it. Or maybe for me using it. Going to use my kolinsky da Vinci #10 sable for it. I also think it could use a few more darks but the sun kept catching me so now I am chilling on the condo porch.

Did some editing of the tiki bar when people arrived on the left side of the bar. I didn’t ask them to move. Lol. I just walked around to the left and drew them there. Only one tiki god. There are two! Changed the chair color too. Artistic license.

A bien toit. Margaret xoxox

WIP – Wasting away in Margaritaville