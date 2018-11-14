Day 1792 Urban Sketchinpg

KW style on Terry Lane between Petronia and Olivia.

Only two blocks long Terry Lane is loaded with really cute little houses. The Urban Sketchers of Key West have been meeting every Wednesday for years. The call goes out on FB.

Gorgeous greenery. You just have to ignore the trash cans. Lol. Chickens ran by as we painted and our new bff Casserole hope for rub or two. She rolled one way and then another hoping for attention. After all it was her front step I was sitting on.

14×18” cp fluid paper

Did the next two houses too. A chicken obligingly ran by again as I drew this one.

Then we went around the corner to eat at Blue Heaven in Petronia. We LOVE Blue Heaven. Fabulous food in a funky setting. Buckets of ice tea and killer BLT eggs Benedict. (Bacon, Lobster, Tomato) topped off with a Key Lime pie we shared.

A meringue mountain.

Well I still have to paint it.

So hot. 90 plus and steamy. Feels like 96. Drip drip. But that didn’t stop Tam and I from stopping at a cute new gallery on Petronia on the way back to the car. I mean they had urban sketches selling for hefty prices.

Painted with my Charles Reid palette. Colors used cerulean, peacock blue, burnt sienna, cad yellow light, cad red, ultramarine, alizarin, green apatite and olive green

Nap time. Ttyl. Margaret off to the palm gardens at 6. How much can we cram into one day. Pool party? With free sangria and hot dogs and hamburgers.

