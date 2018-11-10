Day 1788 From the Sunshine Highway

Starbucks lowered down the road

We brake for Starbucks!!

How else can we get thru a 800 plus mile drive to Key West?! Nuff said.

This pair is actually done. Yeah. Cashmere for a special person.

Talk to you all tomorrow. Margaret where it’s too dark to see to kit anymore socks. Xoxoxox

