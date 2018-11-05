Day 1783 Livie Colors

My granddaughter Livia loves to color.

I took a few minutes to draw her with a cretacolor Quattro pencil.

It has four different leads in it. Red blue yellow and green.

What Livia was coloring.

A fun pencil to use but sometimes you have to rotate it as you draw to get a dark or light color.

