Day 1783 Livie Colors

My granddaughter Livia loves to color.

I took a few minutes to draw her with a cretacolor Quattro pencil.

It has four different leads in it. Red blue yellow and green.

A fun pencil to use but sometimes you have to rotate it as you draw to get a dark or light color.

Margaret sneezing thru a fall allergy attack. Xoxoxo but on my way home shortly.