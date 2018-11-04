Day 1782 Missing my Zoe

On a Sunday morning she’s usually ticked up next to me on the sofa while I watch CBS Sunday Mornings and Super Soul Sundays.

twisbee pen with dartrementis document brown ink stillman and birn alpha sketchbook. Caran dache neocolonial ii crayons.

But I am in Atlanta and Zoe is home so no warm snuggly puppy.

However I do have some warm snuggly grandchildren to hug on. Always a great option in my book.

The fearless one.

Hugs Margaret still waiting for Oprah who is our Hoprah to knock on my door. Xoxoxoxo

