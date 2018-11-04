Day 1782 Missing my Zoe

On a Sunday morning she’s usually ticked up next to me on the sofa while I watch CBS Sunday Mornings and Super Soul Sundays.
twisbee pen with dartrementis document brown ink stillman and birn alpha sketchbook. Caran dache neocolonial ii crayons.
But I am in Atlanta and Zoe is home so no warm snuggly puppy.
However I do have some warm snuggly grandchildren to hug on. Always a great option in my book.
The fearless one.
Hugs Margaret still waiting for Oprah who is our Hoprah to knock on my door. Xoxoxoxo
The snuggler #zoe #warm #snuggle #jackrussell #crosshatching #jackrussellsofinstagram #jrt #watercolor #art #painting #cuteness #drawing #ink #LamyEf #lamysafari #lamy #dailydrawing #georgia #atlanta #terrier #rescuedog #moleskine