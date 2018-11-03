Day 1781 Since it’s Saturday

Novas gestures from Thursday. They were so dramatic. Each one would have made a lovely painting.

They were one minute long. And these are 19×22″ pieces of paper so a lot of territory to cover.

Her head was usually with chin up her hands outspread.

The fetal position last one of the day. And actually my fav. Can’t wait to take these home and spray them or use a large brush to activate the 6b water soluble led. Should be fun.

The last sketch reminds me of this one my Friend Ruth Pearl did last summer of a zaftig model.

Strathmore Bristol smooth and one stray piece of hot press fluid 140#. Probably paint on the back of it.

Margaret baking cookies with her grandkids after a trip to the Puppetry Center for the Arts to see Sister Fox and Brother Coyote. Great show just opened done in Japanese style Puppetry.

Hugs time to cut those cookies out. Well in between our. Once watching Charley Brown shows on amazon. They LOVE Charley Brown but who doesn’t.

Nova – Work in Progress #fluid #atlantaartistcenter #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #georgia #atlanta #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #lifemodel #nude #nudesketch #nudeart #nudemodels #portrait #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart