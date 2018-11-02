Day 1780 Binging Shameless – The Gallaghers

Frank Head Rogue William Macy nails it.

Binging shameless while I am in Atlanta during the grandkids naps and after they go to bed because I am not paying for Showtime.

Drawing the Rogues gallery of Gallaghers as U watch so I don’t feel too guilty while I laugh at their antics. Hmm what’s with the neck of Carl aka rogue understudy?!!. Sweet Fiona mother to the world.

Rogues gallery – ❤️Shameless❤️- The Gallaghers My favorite disfunctional family #fluid #atlantaartistcenter #watercolor #art #painting #artist #portrait #aquarelle #georgia #atlanta #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #portrait #portraitpainting #portraits #portraitart

Margaret xoxoxox off to find something to paint. Xoxoxox