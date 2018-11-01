Day 1769 Atlanta Artist Center

Zaftig 140 lb HP Fluid 22×30″

Loved our model today. And am sad I didn’t get her name. She was fabulous. Just had a great glow of joy about her. I have never painted in 140 # hot press before so this was totally experimental.

Her gesture poses were phenomenal but that’s for tomorrow.

I tried doing a grisaille later but since it was the first time I wasn’t too sure of how to go about it on darker skin. I would use the same colors that I would end up painting her-peacock blue, burnt sienna, burnt umber, raw umber, cobalt and ultramarine.

The only other color I used was Holbein red orange.

Margaret soaked from the Atlanta monsoon cooking a large pig of chili and some corn bread for dinner. Yum yum Xoxoxox

