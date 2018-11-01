Day 1768 Malias

Everybody’s favorite place to eat in Aiken. A good spot to celebrate life’s occasions like winning a ribbon at state art Show. I dragged my friend Tom along after Saturday life modeling while we were in Aiken. Then I drew him while we waited for food. The food is always good and the service is top notch.

Colored with Caran d’ache Neocolor ii in my stillman and birn alpha. This is actually about 10x 20″

The neighborhood zombies

Random trick or treaters loved t rex

Walking dead crawl begins

The walking dead in Oakhurst

Margaret who has passed out candy to thousands in Decatur ga. Xoxoxo

#watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #georgia #allaprima #neocolorii #carandache #stillmanandbirn

One thought on “Day 1768 Malias

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Reply

    Fun…… they are so lucky to have such a generous visitor. Malia’s is wonderful and creative in there menu choices. One of my faves too. Alexis

    Sent from Mail for Windows 10

    Like

