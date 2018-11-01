Day 1768 Malias

Everybody’s favorite place to eat in Aiken. A good spot to celebrate life’s occasions like winning a ribbon at state art Show. I dragged my friend Tom along after Saturday life modeling while we were in Aiken. Then I drew him while we waited for food. The food is always good and the service is top notch.

Colored with Caran d’ache Neocolor ii in my stillman and birn alpha. This is actually about 10x 20″

The walking dead in Oakhurst

Margaret who has passed out candy to thousands in Decatur ga. Xoxoxo

