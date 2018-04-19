Day 1247 Snaking it updates

My three year old nephew LOVES snakes.

So I paint them for him on scraps of 300# watercolor paper. Needless to say he’s thrilled.

Hmm sometimes they don’t quite fit on the paper. He was slithering off. But I do love his yummy cad red spots.

So far he’s requested a boa and a cobra. Wonder what he wants next?!!

Lots of fun painting these silly guys. Hopefully tomorrow a report from my class with Iain Stewart in Charlotte. Excited but first off to Cheap Joes for some art therapy.

Oh and a sock hot off the knitting needles. One down and one more to go.

Margaret having fun with her nieces and nephews. Xoxoxox