Day 1248 More Charlotte sketches.

Kathy was a great artist who had flown in for Cincinnati for Kim Johnson’s class. She was also very sweet. Love my chicken painting she gave me. And Sherry was just a whole lot of fun though I didn’t know it when I drew this sketch.

I catch a lot of people in profile in classes. Now and then I get a full face like Don a great painter from Myrtle Beach I think. Maybe a touch too much grey on Don.

Back to watching Jamestown on PBS Roku ap. Done by the Downton Abbey people. Great show. Witchcraft in Jamestown. WHO knew?!!

Margaret itching from cleaning pollen off the back porch. And yes I vacuumed it.

Xoxoxo