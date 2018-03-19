Say 1228 Spring has SpRunG

Yesterday my daughter in law Nelie picked a bunch of spring flowers like dogwood and jasmine and arranged them in charming bouquets in jars and vases around the house.

I drew the one in the living room. Painted it trying to remember what Charles Reid my guru watercolor painter said. Soften edges negative painting. I don’t know if I succeeded but I like this painting a lot.

Colors used cerulean quin coral cad orange pyrrole red quin sienna green gold thalo blue alizarin and quin magenta.

Drawn with Lamy Ef in stillman and birn alpha.

And this one of tiny dog wood blooms in some small tall bottles. Love the stems.

Colors used cerulean quin sienna green gold thalo blue alizarin and quin magenta.

Margaret packing up shortly xoxoxo

