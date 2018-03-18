Day 1128 SiLLy WaBBit!!

Definitely bunny time. This guys going to be hopping out the door soon to deliver eggs.

And this guy is not quite finished. He hasn’t told me what he wants to say yet. Any suggestions on that?!! Hopefully I will finish him before Easter or maybe he’s not an Easter bunny?!! This one is on 300lb Cheap Joes Kilimanjaro watercolor paper and will be for sale when he gets finished.

Margaret xoxoxoxo

#rabbits #birds #FORSALE #forsale #animals #easter #watercolor #watercolorpainting #ink #stillmanandbirn #whimsy #fantasy #stamps #gossip #bff #bestfriends

#kilimanjaro #cheapjoes #augusta #art #painting #ink #whimsy #artforsale #drawing #georgia

2 thoughts on “Day 1128 SiLLy WaBBit!!

