Day 1127 Whimsy Time

These are about 8×10 on 300 # Kilimanjaro watercolor paper and FOR SALE. This guy is one of my all time favorites. I used the Bob Burridge color wheel to pick out his four main colors. Purple was the main color with yellow accents.

FOR SALE. And this little guy is just sweet. A sort of green penguin. Main color is green with accent color of orange.

These are based on some Monroe NC sidewalk cracks my New friend Sherry B sent me. We took the Kim Johnson class together in Charlotte and Sherry is a lot of fun.

Off to the American Crafts Council Show. Should be wonderful. It’s a high end juried craft show that travels the US.

Margaret xoxoxox

