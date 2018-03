My brother has been working on my house. And when he was done each night he was tired and watched The new season of Doc Martin. I don’t think it’s been on Pbs or Netflix’s yet.

Tempting to draw a body all sprawled out on the small sofa.

Colors used alizarin cerulean cobalt quin coral quin sienna burnt umber and a red watercolor pencil. Lamy Safari in my stillman and birn alpha.

Off to Atlanta for the weekend. Tryl xoxoxo Margaret