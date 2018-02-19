Day 1202 Sketching

Drawing random people at Chic Fil A and my salad. At this point I have no idea how many of those salads I have drawn or eaten but a lot. I need to buy stock in chic fil a because of all the salads I have eaten there.

The guy on the top right I think was homeless. Rocking and talking to himself but he looked so interesting I had to draw him.

Painted with Ted Nuttalls transparent palette.

An amazing amaryllis I bought at Costco

Chic fil A #peachtree #atlanta #stillmanandbirn #ink #watercolor