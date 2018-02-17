Day 1199 Flights of fantasy

Prints cards and even some originals available soon and who knows maybe a book. That would be fun. Oh what about a T-shirt or two??! I would wear this one.

sorry but this bird screamed for this quote from is it Tallulah Bankhead?! One of the famous 30-40s actresses like that.

A new current fav.

Finally done with the painting but he she may get some stamps. I think it needs a green sparkling eye. Aka save the white spot to make the sparkle.

Hmm hoping I didn’t post these already. This one reminded me of a weather vane this he heading South. For all the snowbirders in my family currently crowding Georgia highways fleeing the northern climes for the winter. Every year they pop up here with cars covered with sloshed ice dirt and salt heading south in the interstates.

Anyway tomorrow big day 1200. Hmmm a retrospective?! Dunno. Will sleep on it.

Banana bread muffins cooking in the oven. Yummmm. Ttyl tomorrow.

Margaret xoxoxo

