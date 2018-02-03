Day 1186 Off to draw

But in the meantime a couple of portraits for your consideration on this cold cold Saturday. My friend Marsha drawn recently over breakfast at Cracker Barrel our fav leisurely breakfast place. No we don’t have any cute cafes wonderful coffee shops or even a fabulous donut spot. Danny Gregory reading and talking about a book on Sketchbookskool club. And darn yes I bought the book. I have to quit watching them. I have bought several after watching these where he flips thru his collection of books about drawing. Some great ones. Ronald Searle, Felix Scheinberger, Tommy Kane, David Gentleman, Sarah Midda to name a few. Ttyl Margaret hot to draw. More wacky animals soon. Stayed up til midnight drawing a new flock. Xoxoxo