Day 1162 New Tires @Costco

Never a good thing to have to stay at Costco and wait for tires. I had to do some shopping and buy tires before I was done. Oops. Anyway drew this with my pentel brush pen while sitting at the food court waiting and waiting. Don’t believe them. Even with an appointment count on it not being ready til long after they say. In fact they hadn’t even started when I went to ask them if was ready when they said it would be.

More sitting! So I pulled out my pen and drew the crowds as they filtered by. A few umbrellas and signs. I think it looks a lot better painted. Pretty sure the guy on the left corner was waiting for tires too. He sat as long as I did.

Ted Nuttalls palette Stillman and Birn Alpha.

That’s about it.

Margaret xoxoxo

New Tires @Costco #pentebrushpen #urbansketching #usk #watercolor #stillmanandbirn #ink #aquarelle #costco #augusta #georgia #dailydrawing #sketch #journal

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s