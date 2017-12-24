Day 1145 Christmas Past

A Christmas card that I made a couple of years ago. Before that he was my favorite Christmas sweatshirt. Remember those. Does anyone wear them now?!! He’s down with watercolor, gouache, glitter pens and glitter and gold gel pens.

TIP: The dots are made by dipping the end of the paint brush into white gouache. Smaller ones are done with the tip of a toothpick.

Another favorite Christmas card. Lots of different heels in different Christmas colors and styles. Caran d’ache Neocolor ii watercolor crayons and marker and pen.

Both are done on watercolor paper and mounted aka glued to Christmas card stock paper.

TIP 2 and probably the most important. Make the card to fit the size of your envelopes. I forget that all the time and inevitably don’t have an envelope big enough to fit the card. OOPS!

Merry Christmas Eve!! Time to watch the Christmas Carol and help Scrooge be a better person again.

Margaret off to play with the grandkids and decorate a Gingerbread house. Xoxo

