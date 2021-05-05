On the whole I like it but feel it’s a little light. I will sleep on it and decide.
Margaret all in for tonite. Michael’s tomorrow for some fixative I hope. Otherwise waiting til I go to Blick this weekend.
Xoxoxo
One thought on “Somewhere in Italy”
I really like the end result. Very nice!
