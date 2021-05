And calling it done. Of course I haven’t signed it so I might tinker some more. Who knows.

I added some more darks. The shadows on the top right of the building- the third story?! Under the roof line and the left side of it. I also added some darks to all the windows and the thing that looks like a garage door.

Before I started tinkering. I just made small changes but I think they helped.

Now if I could just get rid of that red smear but oh well. Short of adding a dog or a person that’s not happening. Well not today.

Margaret xoxoxox