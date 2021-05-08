Portweir Lock Essex Sussex UK I do think the beach should be greyer. Any easy fix of I add blue to it. Either cerulean or cobalt should do the trick.
That rusty colored burnt Sienna beach doesn’t do a thing for me. bet it’s going to get changed soon!!
Margaret who might just gesso over this one. Xoxoxox
2 thoughts on “Not a fav”
Sorry, Margaret, but I quite like your rusty coloured beach. If you make it grey won’t it darken the whole picture? Hope you are going to post the final result. I always enjoy your posts. ❤📚
Yes well maybe. Might darken it a bit. But whoever saw a rusty beach?!!
