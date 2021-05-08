And I usually like painting boats. I can make a list of things to change which I probably won’t do.

The Photo

Portweir Lock Essex Sussex UK I do think the beach should be greyer. Any easy fix of I add blue to it. Either cerulean or cobalt should do the trick.

The sketch

First wash. Roof is way too yellow.

Second wash going on.

Adding the darks

Adding calligraphy with a rigger and a few highlights.

I scrubbed the boats off some. Added some purple to the rooves to counteract the yellow and added some darks to the tree line. Also added darks tie the wall behind the boats to make them pop out more.

That rusty colored burnt Sienna beach doesn’t do a thing for me. bet it’s going to get changed soon!!

Margaret who might just gesso over this one. Xoxoxox