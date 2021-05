Bluebells 2

20×22” Arches cold press 300#

May be a wip aka a work in progress.

First layer watercolor. Lots of yellow and green ultramarine. Slinging paint with the sword brush. What fun.

Makes a lot of Texture

Adding some darks. More paint slinging.

Waiting for some purple and blue pastels to show up from Amazon because I really didn’t have the any good purples or blues.

And I made quite a mess. Paint all over the floor and the tv screen. Oh and me. But still loved doing it.