Tweet Tweet Twice the Fun April 30, 2021 A fun ink and watercolor sketch of a sparrow. My fav kind. Wet on wet splattering. Been in Jackson Pollock mode splattering and slinging paint. . And I did two because it's twice as much fun. Lamy EF Carbon Platinum Black ink and a permanent fine liner. Thanks for looking. Margaret xoxoxo
4 thoughts on “Tweet Tweet Twice the Fun”
Beautiful!
Thanks. And thanks for the retweet!!
Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
The sparrow may not be the most beautiful bird in the world, but the ink and watercolor sketch by Margaret McCarthy Hunt brings out an inner beauty. — kenne
Ah thanks for your mind remarks.
