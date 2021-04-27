Ultramarine Cobalt and Thalo Blue!!
Colors used Ultramarine cobalt Thalo lemon yellow cad red alizarin titanium white.
I noticed that my liquified seemed to have dried out much more than the more expensive golden paints.
The brushes. Used a lot of those dirt cheap house painting brushes. Make great grass like marks.
Everyone needs one of these. It opens any jar or better yet tubes of paint. Opens the small to the large size. My youngest son said he wanted to inherit mine. I found them at Publixs in the kitchen section during the pandemic. He was thrilled when I gave him his.
Go buy one. You will be glad you did.
Quitting for now because it’s annoying me greatly!!
Margaret xoxoxo
2 thoughts on “You Can’t Have Enough Blue!!”
You are not the only user of WordPress that is upset with the people behind the software. Sadly, I don’t think they are listening to us.
No tech people NEVER listen. They think they ate improving it. Sigh.
