Blue Bell time

About 15×15″ rough Fabriano 300# mixed media. Goauche Watercolor and pastel.

Who would have thought that would ever be a combo you would use together but LOVED the technique the speed and the splashy fun.

Spring bluebells at Castle Howard

Got a little carried away making lines with my sword brush but who knew it made those long splatter marks. Load a sword brush with a lot of paint and water and sling it and you get stripey lines like on the bottom right.

I had my splatter all over the floor feeling my inner Jackson Pollack and the tv and the table and goodness knows where I will find it.

Cobalt and alizarin I think. Oh and cerulean. This was just using a regular brush making lines rolling it. Who knew you could roll a paint brush to make marks?!

Adding greens by making them. Viridian and yellows for the green more splattering and slinging paint

Adding pastel to the trees abs blue and green pastel to make shadows and marks. Then white gouache mixed with yellow. Last thing I added was some cheap Joe’s American Journey sky blue mixes with white gouache. I may go back and add some Andrew’s turquoise mixed with white gouache too and some blue & purple pastel. Maybe

If you ever get a chance to take a class from Robert Dutton do. The man is a wild man with ideas popping out of him like a pot boiling over. Taking a three hour class from him next week. Can’t wait. Had to order some new soft pastels for it from Amazon because we don’t have an art supply store anymore. 😩😩

Margaret xoxoxo