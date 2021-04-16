Over the hill

Rather like this. Might be my fav watercolor I have done lately.

Quarter sheet Hahnamuhle Cezanne 140#

Took a fast 1 hr class with Graham Booth sponsored by Shopkeeparty as an ad for his longer paid class next Th. You can also purchase a downloadable video of the session too and have permanent access to it. As I said John at Shopkeeparty is doing a great service to the art community. It was posted on YouTube today.

I have followed Graham on YouTube for a while and do like to paint along with him when I have time energy and like his subject. The videos he posts are shorter but still interesting.

Graham lives in N Ireland. At what other time could you be in Ga and take a class from someone live in N Ireland?! Zoom makes it possible.

The photo. Somewhere in Scotland but could be in the Blue Ridge so that’s what I am going with.

First wash. Sky way to pale.

Always amazed at how it changes when you add some darks. Mix of quin gold and ultramarine. I think.

Hmmm🧐🧐

Splat the buildings were done. Some of the foreground. Cad red on the roofs. Burnt sienna ultramarine for greys. Ultramarine and alizarin for the purple. More green in the foreground. Splattering red for flowers and I think yellow.

And then we were fine. Adding a few shadows and more darks in the foreground.

