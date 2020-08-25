Day 163 Key West Dreamin

Actually Laguna Beach. Crystal Cove I think. 1/4 sheet Fabriano rough press. If this were key west there would be a chicken or two and maybe a bicycler.

Wishing I were walking out these gates to the beach. Reminds me so much of Key West. This Covid needs to go away so we can GO again. I know first world problems. I have to stay home and paint instead of going and painting.

The photo

The value sketch

The drawing.

The first wash. Wild ride getting this done.

Second was. Love the background trees.

Lots of negative painting. That means painting around the shapes to make them pop.

Still needs something. I know. MORE darks and lots of them.

Here it is again done.

Nite nite. Off to bed. Painted til 7 walked two miles. Did the power plate a half an hour. Zzzzzz

another paint along with Vlad tomorrow. Off to Barcelona.

Margaret Xoxoxo