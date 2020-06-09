Day 100 Livie makes cat toys

According to Gov Cuomo we are now on day 100. Well at least we were when I drew this yesterday.
My granddaughter Livie is crazy for making things. She was taping magnolia leaves together for a cat toy. Go figure.
She has long legs but that one may be a little too long. Blaming it on the crack in the page. Hard to draw over.
I also worked on this a bit more with my Lamy EF. Might be too dark now?! Oh well. It’s just a sketch right?
And that’s it for today. Moral of the day no sketch is ever perfect. Right?
Margaret ready to get home and paint. Xoxoxox