Day 100 Livie makes cat toys

According to Gov Cuomo we are now on day 100. Well at least we were when I drew this yesterday.

My granddaughter Livie is crazy for making things. She was taping magnolia leaves together for a cat toy. Go figure.

She has long legs but that one may be a little too long. Blaming it on the crack in the page. Hard to draw over.

I also worked on this a bit more with my Lamy EF. Might be too dark now?! Oh well. It’s just a sketch right?

And that’s it for today. Moral of the day no sketch is ever perfect. Right?

Margaret ready to get home and paint. Xoxoxox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s