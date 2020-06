Don’t they?!

Loved the quote at the top of the page from Marguerite in 100 Foot Journey. Then I started sketching scenery and some of the characters. I think I caught papa on the bottom left.

And Hassan. Been listening to it on audible. So different than the movie but still the same in many ways.

Both were great. Shot out the window from the cabin in the N Ga mountains where we are lucky enough to be staying. Beautiful here.

Margaret xoxoxo who needed to get out of her house for a while. Xoxoxo