Day 80 – All my Paint Alongs

To date. or maybe this should be called how far I have come.

All my paint alongs with Vladislav Yeliseyev from most recent to oldest. Join him next Sunday for another jaunt to France. Great way to pass an afternoon. http://yeliseyevstudio.com/school/live-paint-along/

A friend asked how this works. $19 you sit at home. Sign up on his website and pay thru PayPal. No one has to see what you do. Watch and paint along on your iPad or computer using Zoom. He answers questions. Tells you how to mix paint in real time. You can rewatch the video for two days.

He does these every T and Sunday at 2pm. Also offers more expensive lessons on how to draw, mix paint colors in depth and painting lessons during the month. I have learned a lot.

He’s a consummate teacher and leaves no rock unturned trying to help his students. No question goes unanswered and he’s funny.

The Grand Canal Venice Need to add a few darks and fox those darn windows. Should not have touched it when I was so tired last nite. Joukas France May need a bit lore done to the street. Barcelona Provence Havana Rooftops of Parafuegel France Rooftops of Parafuegel France1&2

Coasta Brava, Spain

Red Barn, Cambridge NY the birthplace of my other favorite teacher Charles Reid Provence Havana Croatia Lost Coast Florida panhandle Barn N Georgia Green Doors Prague The Walk in Prague

Provence

Loving these paint alongs. Sorry I am going to miss the next two since I will be with my kids and grandkids and paint alongs = disaster I think. Hmm well maybe if they are napping. Hahahaha. Getting to have out grown that!

Margaret off to run a few errands. Xoxoxox