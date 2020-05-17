Day 64 when u start talking

To an onion you know you have been alone too long. Told it I had drawn a really great picture of it before I copped it up for ratatouille. I even cried. Onions always make me cry when I cut them up. 🤣

Told you it needed paint.

Margaret watching As Time Goes By for the jillionth Time waiting for the bread to finish rising.

One thought on “Day 64 when u start talking

  1. aaronson59@gmail.com says:
    Gorgeous. Vegies.  Hope ur ratatouille was tasty.  Alexis

