Day 63 A miscount

Never was my forté. It’s day 63 not 62. Oh I drew with Vlad yesterday. Threw my count off. This needs paint. Not sure what color. I know it needs a background. Maybe I need to record my adventure at Lowe’s. I think everyone in Augusta was there. I have never seen so many people at Lowe’s as there were at this one Wednesday. But I like my jade tree. So healthy. Maybe I can keep it that way.

This one is done. Finally realized I had one more roof to paint – the small one to the right of the smaller red barn. Now I LOVE the painting. Odd what one roof can do.

Yesterday before I painted the third roof. It was still competing and distracting from the center of attention aka focal point the roof of the smaller barn. Now to sign in.

Margaret xoxoxo