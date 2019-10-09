That other candy store

Is painted.

Fluid handprint journal. I had a lot of splatters on it from splattering trees. They wiped off. 😳

Now let’s see if the book dries flat. Did not like my last one but maybe they have improved?!

I used Fealing Lin’s palette colors but had to add Charles Reid’s fav chrome green and viridian as well as my fav Daniel Smith Green apatite. The hookers she uses is TOOO relentlessly green.

Cad red cad orange cad yellow burnt sienna and umber ultramarine American Journey turquoise. And a white pentel pen.

Margaret who has splatters everywhere. Even my phone and glasses. Xoxoxo

