Mast General

Finally got busy painting today. Think this one might be over painted. Oh well right?!

This store is over 150 years old. Has an old fashioned General store on the left side and tempting goodies in the other two buildings. A great place out back to have a picnic or rock on the backporch after u buy a sandwich at the Hamshoppe or a snack at Mast General.

Watch your wallet. Bet you can’t walk out without buying something.

Lamy Ef, handprint journal

Hugs Margaret ready for the Durrells to start.

One thought on “Mast General

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Reply

    Gorgeous…. Gr8 balance of colors….sharp lines and softs brush work. I went to Photographer’s (Cecil J Williams, now 82 yo)exhibit & talk re his photos over the years on the history of Civil Rights Impressive. .at Etherredge. Alexis

