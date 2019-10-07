The other candy store

We call Cheap Joes art supply next to the classroom the Candy Store but Mast General has an enormous candy store at each of their locations but in Valle Crucis it has its own building. Danger danger is all I can say!! And no parents don’t want grandma or auntie bringing candy Miss Mike!!

Drawn at the tables of the Ham shoppe across the street while we enjoyed one of the Ham Shoppes Yummy sandwiches potato salad and their amazing fudge. Yea I ate the whole thing. Burp!

Lamy Ef Noodler Eelskin Handprint journal watercolor to come.

Margaret heading out on the last leg of her trip home soon. Thank goodness it’s cooled off in Augusta. High of 79 today. Yeahhh. Xoxoxo

