When we are in Boone we always go to Valle Crucis a lovely secluded spot not far away.

Mast General store is there in an old building dating back to the 1800s chock a block full of inticements for tourons like us to buy. Everything from hiking boots baseball caps and t shirts to old fashioned gadgets like the Apple corers that slices cores and peels the apple with a turn of the handle.

I taught my friend Mike that you can sit in your car and sketch when the weather is cold or hot and still be comfy and get some work done.

Lamy Ef handprint journal. Watercolor soon. Like maybe tomorrow when I get home.

Margaret xoxoxo still in Charlotte where we frosted a Halloween house now eaten.